1 / 5

Are you suffering from hair fall problem and worried about the side effects of the chemicals used in the treatment? Then you should look at some natural remedies. Losing 50-100 strands of hair every day is considered normal by the experts, however, if you lose more than that, it can become a major concern for you and you should consult your doctor if you experience excessive hair fall. There are some hacks available which can prevent hair fall using natural ingredients and saves you from the worry of the expensive treatment which can also lead to some side-effects. Here, there are some natural remedies to treat hair fall.