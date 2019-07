1 / 6

Cucumber or kheera is a common vegetable that belongs to the gourd family. It comes with range of benefits. It is not only nutrient-rich, but its water content is almost 94 per cent. It has a refreshing and soothing effect on your digestive system and also hydrates your body. Though it is generally used in salads or as appetizers before having meals, it has a number of beauty benefits as well. Cucumbers are rich in Vitamins K and C, which makes it useful for your beauty regime. It contains manganese and beta-carotene. These nutrients are known for their skin healing properties. It can be used as a cleanser and a moisturiser. This vegetable can be used to tone and hydrate your skin. You may also add them to other natural ingredients such as lemon juice and yogurt or use it by itself. Here are a few ways in which you can use cucumbers to enhance your beauty.