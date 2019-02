1 / 5

Did you know carrots are great for a healthy looking skin. You can consume carrots in any way possible raw or in form of fresh carrot juice. Carrots are particularly good sources of beta- carotene, fibre, vitamin K, potassium and antioxidants. They are great if your trying to lose weight, lower cholesterol levels and improve your eye health. Here are the top benefits of drinking carrot juice for you.