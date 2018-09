1 / 5

Indian black salt, known as kala namak, is a variety of Indian volcanic stone salt. The salt is pinkish grey due to the presence of iron and other minerals. It contains a unique sulfurous component and it is healthy for you. Apart for adding flavour to your dishes, it can also help you to stay fit and fine and look beautiful. It is low in sodium and can be helpful for people with high blood pressure. Also, it can help you to shed those excess kilos and aid digestion. When it comes to skin, it is a superb cleanser and can help you to get rid of dead skin cells and strengthens your hair. Here, we tell you why it is good for your skin.