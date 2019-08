1 / 6

Acne scars can be difficult to get rid of. A new process called micro-needling can help in rejuvenation and decrease the inflammation and scarring that often follows an outbreak of acne. In a new study, researchers reviewed all the scientific studies done on micro-needling for the treatment of acne scars from 2009 to 2018. They analysed 33 studies from this 10-year period studying both efficacies of treating acne scarring with micro-needling. They say that is procedure, when used with another therapy, showed an improvement of acne scar appearance as well as increased patient satisfaction. It also positively affected the production of collagen and skin rejuvenating cell markers. This helped heal scarring. The journal Dermatologic Surgery published the study.But you can also deal with acne scars by following a few simple natural remedies. Here we tell you how.