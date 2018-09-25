1 / 6

Are you a joyful and pleasant personality always wearing a smile? Do you often giggle and have a hearty laughter about simple things in life? Or, do you like sending and receiving emojis or smileys on chats? Then, there is great news for you on the World Emoji Day as you have almost got the trick of being healthy. Kudos to your habit of smiling as you are one step away from hypertension, stress and depression. In fact, the experts are now suggesting one and all to try out smile therapy to boost your mental and physical health.The researchers have recently found that smiling during brief periods of stress aids in curbing the body's stress response, regardless of whether the person feels happy or not. This implies even if you are not happy and do not feel like smiling, smile for the sake of destressing yourself.