When it comes to skin and hair we should try to avoid the products that contain toxic ingredients at all costs and go the natural way. Indian kitchens are mysterious malls of beauty products. One of these products you can easily find in your kitchen is Sesame oil or til ka tel which is widely used in Indian households and is one of the first oil seeds discovered by mankind. This oil is not only good for your health but works wonders for your skin and hair too. Sesame oil has vitamin E which is an anti-oxidant and helps you get smooth and supple skin. Vitamin E also helps with healthy hair growth that make your hair luscious and strong. The essential fatty acids present in sesame oil help in rapid cell division further accelerating your hair growth. This oil helps with dry skin and scalp. This oil had been used since ages but recently it gained popularity and its beauty benefits are promising. This might not give you instant result but it will surely prove to be helpful for your skin and hair without any side effects. Here are some beauty benefits of sesame oil for your skin and hair.