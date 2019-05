1 / 6

As you age, your hair turns grey. But in some cases, grey hair occurs quickly than expected. This can happen due to plenty of reasons. If your mother or father experienced grey hair early in their life, then you are more likely to follow suit. According to a study published in the journal Nature Communications, grey hair could be inherited from parents. Apart from genes, autoimmune disease, air pollution and stress can be the other leading risk factors of grey hair. Here, we share with you some of the reasons why your hair has gone grey quicker than expected.