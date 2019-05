1 / 6

You may know that quality sleep is essential for a healthy skin, however, when you fail to get a sound sleep, or you reduce your sleep time, it can cause an adverse effect on your skin. If you wear make-up, then it becomes extremely important for you to remove it completely before going to bed. This is because when you sleep, it starts to repair and rebuild from the damage that dust mites, smoke and pollution can have on your skin. Leaving make-up on your skin overnight can clog your pores that can lead to an acne breakout. According to some estimates, getting less than six hours of sleep can cause wrinkles and dark circles under your eyes. Also, if you use cotton pillowcase at night, it can be abrasive to the skin leading to itchiness and irritation. Here, we tell you about the possible night-time mistakes that you need to avoid in order to take care of your skin.