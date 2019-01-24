1 / 6

If you consider your toothbrush just for brushing your teeth and keeping your mouth clean, then may have to re-think about it. A toothbrush can be one of your go to beauty tool, you can use it for a variety of beauty hacks. However, to avoid any side effect caused by germs, wash your toothbrush thoroughly after every use or use a new one for every hack. You can use your toothbrush to get rid of tanned areas on your body by dipping the toothbrush in the mixture of water, lemon juice and baking soda and applying it on the affected areas. Toothbrush can also help you to eliminate those white residues that becomes visible after you use dry shampoo on your hair, you can spray dry shampoo directly to your roots and later use a toothbrush to brush it out and make it look more natural. Here are five beauty hacks that you can try using your ordinary toothbrush.