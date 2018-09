1 / 4

Patterns of fallen hairs all over my white floor often make me feel like dying. Hair loss or hair fall can be heart breaking as it can be a blow to your self-esteem. Standing in front of a mirror to a receding hairline or bald spots here and there or bunch of hair getting stuck to the comb every time you brush are painful. You may, at some point or the other, have tried a couple of natural remedies to stimulate hair growth. Applying egg yolk and curd, amla and aloe vera are common methods of enhancing hair growth. But did you know about these weird hacks that can help in stimulating the growth of hair. Find some of them out here.