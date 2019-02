1 / 5

Witch hazel is known for its medicinal characteristics which can be used in various ways. It is usually applied on the skin and scalp, as it helps in reducing inflammation and soothes sensitive skin. If you have an oily skin, add a few drops on cotton and rub it on your face. Furthermore, according to various researches, its anti-inflammatory properties help you to treat acne. Also, it can be added to herbal teas and consumed orally in little amount to treat other conditions in a natural way. Here, we list out a few ways witch hazel helps offers you skin benefits.