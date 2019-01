1 / 5

Irrespective if you wax or shave one thing that is bound to result from the hair removal techniques are the ingrowths. Ingrowth hair are the curled-up strands of hair that grow back into your skin instead of growing out. This manier times lead to pus and swelling that leads to irritation and pain. Apart from getting laser done here we help you with a few ways that you can use to treat the in-grown hair at home.