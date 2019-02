1 / 5

Hair loss is a totally normal phenomenon. There is nothing to worry about until you start to shed hair abnormally on a daily basis. There are so many potential reasons that cause your hair to fall that it is difficult to understand the exact culprit. There also exist genetic and reactive reasons which can result in considerable hair fall. If it is reactive then consider revisiting the products that you are using, your diet, reduce stress levels and nutritional deficiency. If you are predisposed to hair thinning, consider seeing a hair specialist. Here we tell you about a few possible reasons behind the thinning of your hair.