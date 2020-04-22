1 / 6

The hot summer months are here and very soon you will be looking for respite from the harsh heat. Staying indoors is a good option and this is what many of us are doing right now thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown. But once restrictions are ease, we will have to get back to pour normal life and brave the hot summer sun to go about our duties and responsibilities. And, those days may come before we know it. So it is better to know what to do to protect yourself from the summer heat. Diet plays an important role here. There are many foods that have a naturally cooling effect on your body. If you add these foods to your daily diet, you will be able to sail through the summer heat without a second thought. The best part is that you don’t even have to spend a fortune on exotic delicacies. Just normal and easily available foods will do the trick. Here we reveal the best summer foods you can have for a cooling effect.