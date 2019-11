1 / 6

Losing weight is one thing and shedding belly fat is another saga altogether. The fact is getting rid of those stubborn fats around your midsection is way more difficult than fats in other parts of the body. Tricks that work for fats in any other part of the body are ineffective in case of belly fats, it has been found. According to Ayurveda, weight gain is the result of several factors like a sedentary lifestyle, over-sleeping, unhealthy diet and certain ways of living. Due to these factors, fat accumulates in the body, especially around the belly. Ayurveda suggests that some natural herbs in your regular diet might help in shedding belly fat as they increase metabolism and boost digestion. Combining these herbs with exercise and a healthy diet would lead to overall weight loss apart from helping to getting rid of belly fat.