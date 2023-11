Almonds

People with PCOS can benefit from almonds in various ways. Their high proportion of protein, fibre, and healthy fats encourages a sensation of fullness and aids in weight management, an essential component of PCOS therapy. You can soak them overnight before eating or enjoy them as an evening snack by roasting them or adding some spice, giving your almonds a tangy twist. Also Read - Top Strategies to Manage Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)