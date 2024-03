Arjuna Bark For Heart









Tea made from the bark of Arjuna tree is famously known to benefit heart health. It can reduce the amount of oxidative stress in the body and reduce the amount of endogenous. antioxidant level. It can prevent blockages in the arteries and also help unclog already blocked arteries. It can boost blood circulation, reduce cholesterol levels and rejuvenates the heart muscles. Also Read - Ayurvedic Innovations: Transformative Advances In Treating Eye Conditions