Benefits Of Kumkumadi Oil On Skin









Kumkumadi tailam is an oil made in traditional Ayurvedic methods and ingredients. It is essentially made for skincare. It is derived from Saffron, a very famous ingredient that is essentially farmed in Kashmir. There are other herbs also infused in it. The bottom line is that kumkumadi, made from saffron and herbal extracts can transform your skins health.