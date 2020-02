1 / 6

While there’s no conclusive evidence that foods can trigger an asthma attack, a severe allergic reaction to some foods can result in asthma symptoms. Food allergies occur when your immune system overreacts to specific proteins in foods. So, if you have asthma, you should closely monitor your reaction to certain foods and avoid them if necessary. However, it’s best to consult your doctor before you decide to remove certain foods from your diet. Your doctor may conduct skin tests to find out if you’re sensitive to certain foods.