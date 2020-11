1 / 6

Snowfall, warm drinks and cozy nights – these are a few things that make winter the most beautiful season of all. But colder weather can be harsh on your skin. Cold weather, harsh winds, and dry indoor air can sap moisture from your skin and damage the protective barrier. This can leave your skin dry, irritated, and itchy. That's why you need to change your skincare products to fight off winter weather. As the weather turns cooler, skin experts recommend switching to richer moisturizers and gentler cleansers. When it gets chillier outside, use products that hydrate and moisturise your skin. A good winter moisturizer can enhance the moisture content of your skin, improve its smoothness and decrease the appearance of fine lines. Also, you need steer clear of certain beauty products during the winter. These include: