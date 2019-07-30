1 / 6

Increased level of estrogen hormone in your belly during pregnancy can increase your child’s risk of being autistic. Yes, you read it right. A new study published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry has revealed this. Estrogen hormone is naturally produced by your body and it manages your reproductive system. Estrogen is also known to protect your bones and helps your skin heal after an injury. In case of less than required levels of estrogen in your body, you will experience symptoms like hot flashes, vaginal dryness, chills, difficulty sleeping, excessive sweating etc. However, when its level will be high, you will go through bloating, decreased sex drive, mood swings, swelling in your breasts, headaches etc. Its increased levels can potentially lead top blood clot, cancer, birth defects, and dense breast tissue. If you are expecting and the level of this hormone is high in your womb, you should avoid certain foods. Read on to know about them.