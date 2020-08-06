1 / 6

Cholesterol, a waxy, fatty substance in the cells of your body, is essential for many functions of the body. It helps in the production and regulation of hormones, absorption of vitamin D and also aids in digestion. But sometimes, your cholesterol levels may go higher than the normal levels. This is when trouble starts. High cholesterol, if left untreated, can lead to heart diseases. It clogs the arteries and hampers the normal flow of blood in your body. That is why it is so important to maintain your cholesterol levels. Unfortunately, modern lifestyle is such that most people have a high cholesterol. This may be due to an unhealthy lifestyle. Consumption of junk food and a sedentary lifestyle are the main culprits. To avoid this condition, you have to take care of what you eat. There are many foods that can contribute to this condition. Here, we reveal the foods that you must avoid if you want to control your cholesterol levels.