Psoriasis impacts millions of people worldwide. It is a skin condition that causes cells to build up on the skin’s surface, leading to the appearance of itchy and dry, and painful red patches.While there is no strong evidence linking diet to psoriasis flare-ups, many sufferers reported worsening of their symptoms after eating certain foods and drinks. A review of 55 studies that included more than 4,500 people living with psoriasis recommended limiting caloric intake if you’re overweight or obese and have the skin condition. Some psoriasis patients may be sensitive to gluten — a protein found in grains including rye, barley and wheat. Researchers in Europe found that psoriasis symptoms in these people improved after they removed gluten from their diet. However, it’s still unclear if gluten-free diets can help all psoriasis patients. Substances in spices and condiments like pimento, curry, cinnamon, vinegar, paprika, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce and ketchup may also cause inflammation. Some psoriasis patients have reported worsening of their symptoms after consuming these spices and condiments. Below are some other foods and drinks that you may consider cutting out to improve your psoriasis symptoms. But always discuss with your physician before making any dietary changes.