Acne is a common skin condition that is estimated to affect nearly 10% of the world’s population. It occurs when the pores of your skin become blocked with oil, dead skin, or bacteria. There are different types of acne - whiteheads (closed plugged pores), blackheads (open plugged pores), small red and tender bumps (papules), pimples (papules with pus at their tips), nodules (large, solid, painful lumps), cystic lesions (painful, pus-filled lumps. Though it affects people of all ages, it is most common among teenagers.Many factors can trigger or aggravate acne including excess oil production, hormonal changes, acne-causing bacteria, blocked pores and inflammation. Some studies have also shown that diet can play a significant role in acne development. Eating certain foods can raise your blood sugar more quickly and influence the body to release insulin. When you have excess insulin in your blood, your oil glands will produce more oil, thus increases your risk of developing acne. Here are 5 foods that can trigger spikes in insulin and cause acne.