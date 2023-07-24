What Is Brain Health?
Brain health refers to the overall well-being and optimal functioning of the brain. It encompasses various aspects such as cognitive abilities, emotional well-being, memory and overall mental health. The brain is the control center of the body, responsible for regulating our thoughts, behaviors, and bodily functions. Maintaining brain health is crucial as it directly impacts our quality of life. A healthy brain allows us to think clearly, make sound decisions, process information efficiently and maintain emotional balance.