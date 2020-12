1 / 6

There are many healthy foods out there and dry fruits definitely fall in this category. But as with all good things, these too should be eaten in moderation. But unfortunately, many people just read about the benefits of dry fruits and tend to overdose on them. Be it almonds, cashews, pistas or raisins, these foods are a healthy alternative to fried and fatty snacks. They prevent ailments and make you strong from within. But binging on them can have some serious adverse health effects. It is always best to restrict yourself to a handful a day to get all the benefits and avoid all the health setbacks. Here, we list a few conditions that may be triggered if you have too much dry fruits. Read on and you will know when you have too much of dry fruits because you may suffer from these health problems.