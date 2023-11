Adding Avocado To Diet

"There are many ways to do it. Use it as a topping on toast, in a salad or any other sweet or savoury meal, or even as a spread on sandwiches. You can also add avocado to smoothies or create a healthy dip like guacamole. These fruits are the new favourite in India, as they are not just tasty, but nutritious and good for your heart, too," the expert concluded. (Photo: Freepik)