Asthma Management
Asthma is a chronic lung disease that causes breathing issues, wheezing, chest tightness, and cough. Factors that can trigger or aggravate these symptoms include dust, air pollution, molds, pets, fumes, chemicals, and perfumes. Hence, it is important to know what triggers your asthma symptoms and try to avoid them. In severe cases, asthma can cause death.
India is home to a large number of asthma patients. According to WHO, asthma is often under-diagnosed and under-treated in low- and middle-income countries, where most asthma-related deaths are reported.
Below, Dr Abhijit Ahuja, Pulmonologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, suggests some fool-proof tricks to manage asthma and reduce its symptoms.