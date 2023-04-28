Sign In
Asthma Management: 7 Fool-Proof Tricks To Reduce Asthma Symptoms

Though asthma cannot be cured, it can be managed with inhaled medications and avoiding triggers, which help reduce symptoms and allow patients to enjoy a normal, active life.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 28, 2023 5:53 PM IST

Asthma Management

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that causes breathing issues, wheezing, chest tightness, and cough. Factors that can trigger or aggravate these symptoms include dust, air pollution, molds, pets, fumes, chemicals, and perfumes. Hence, it is important to know what triggers your asthma symptoms and try to avoid them. In severe cases, asthma can cause death. India is home to a large number of asthma patients. According to WHO, asthma is often under-diagnosed and under-treated in low- and middle-income countries, where most asthma-related deaths are reported. Below, Dr Abhijit Ahuja, Pulmonologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital Chembur, suggests some fool-proof tricks to manage asthma and reduce its symptoms.

Stay Hydrated By Drinking Enough Water

Staying well-hydrated is especially important for those with asthma. Hydration keeps the mucus thinner and helps in breathing properly as well as reduce the risk of asthma attacks.

Change Your Air Filters From Time To Time

You will have to keep your air conditioner clean as the dust can get trapped in it and circulate around the home causing breathing problems and triggering asthma symptoms such as coughing.

Ensure There Is No Dust Accumulation At Home

It will be imperative for you to regularly do dusting, vacuum, and clean fabric surfaces to avoid asthma flare-ups. You must wear a mask while cleaning to avoid inhaling the dust as that can also be problematic and trigger asthma. Also Read - 6 Myths On Menopause Debunked

Do Not Use Perfumes Or Sprays

It is a known fact that perfumes, air fresheners, and other mists can impact one’s respiratory system, and should be avoided to keep asthma symptoms at bay.

Keep Your Inhaler Handy

It should be there in the bag, or emergency kit, and even take it while traveling to prevent asthma attacks.