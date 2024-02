How To Prevent Norovirus?









While it is very contagious, the CDC states that norovirus is preventable. All you have to do is wash your hands well especially when you have used the toilet; before eating or preparing food; before taking medicine or giving it to someone else. Make sure to wash fruits and vegetables well, and clean and sanitise kitchen utensils and counters. Wash clothes well. Immediately remove and wash linens that may have vomit or excreta on them.