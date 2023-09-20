  • ENG

Select Language

Are Your Periods Unpredictable? You May Be Dealing With PCOS

Be aware of the common signs and symptoms associated with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : September 20, 2023 9:01 PM IST

Signs And Symptoms Of PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder taking a toll on women of reproductive age. It is characterized by irregular menstrual cycles, high levels of male hormones (androgens), and small cysts on the ovaries. However, PCOS goes beyond just these physical symptoms and can greatly impact a woman's overall health. Dr. Madhulika Singh, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Ankura Hospital, Pune, says, “In addition to its physical implications, PCOS also impacts mental health. According to various studies, anxiety and depression is a common occurrence among women with PCOS. The hormonal imbalances experienced by women with PCOS can contribute to mood swings, fatigue, and feelings of low self-esteem.” It is the need of the hour to understand its symptoms in order to tackle this condition. According to Dr. Madhulika, the following are some of the common symptoms of PCOS that shouldn’t be ignored:

Irregular Menstrual Cycles

One of the most common signs of PCOS is irregular or absent menstrual periods. While many women may experience occasional irregularities, PCOS causes consistent and prolonged disruptions in the menstrual cycle. This happens due to hormonal imbalances that interfere with regular ovulation, causing infrequent or no periods at all. Also Read - 60% of Indian Millennial Women Have PCOS, PID Is The Second Leading Menstrual Disorder

Excessive Hair Growth

Another telltale sign of PCOS is hirsutism, which refers to abnormal hair growth in women. This typically involves increased facial, chest, or back hair, often resembling male-pattern hair growth. It occurs due to elevated levels of androgens (male hormones) that disrupt the normal balance between estrogen and progesterone in the body.

Weight Gain

Many women with PCOS struggle with weight gain or find it challenging to lose weight despite efforts to maintain a healthy lifestyle. The hormonal imbalances associated with PCOS can lead to insulin resistance, making it harder for the body to use stored energy from food and resulting in weight gain over time.  Also Read - World PCOS Day: Essential Products For Navigating PCOS And Easing PMS

Infertility

Though it can have various causes, one common underlying condition is polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). One reason why PCOS often leads to infertility is due to anovulation, and the lack of regular ovulation necessary for conception. Additionally, elevated levels of insulin in women with PCOS can disrupt normal hormone production and prevent the release of mature eggs. So, irregular menstrual cycles and anovulation decrease the chances of getting pregnant.