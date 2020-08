1 / 6

Dental health is very important for overall wellness. But unfortunately, sometimes, plaque buildup or bacteria on the surface of the teeth, poor dental hygiene, and mineral deficiency can cause dental problems. You may get cavities, which are small holes in the teeth. The main cause behind cavities is tooth decay. This condition can be very painful, and you may become sensitive to some foods because of it. Cold and hot foods can cause debilitating pain and so can food that may get lodged inside the cavities. This painful condition is irreversible, and you need proper treatment for it. But you can get relief from some natural treatment also. There are some mineral-rich foods that can help heal a cavity and some can offer relief. Here, we list a few such natural remedies that can offer relief. These are quite effective and can offer you relief in case of emergencies also.