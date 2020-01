1 / 6

Many people complain that a vegan diet is not very healthy s it leaves out animal nutrients. Also, this is a relatively new concept and many people actually do not know what exactly it entails. If you are a vegan, you must have completely cut off meat, dairy and eggs from your diet. This may give rise to questions in your mind regarding nutritional imbalance. But you need not worry. You can still have a balanced meal even if you are a vegan. You just have to make the right food choices and you will eating well-balanced, nutritious meals. Let us take a look at what foods you can add to your diet to make it wholesome and balanced.