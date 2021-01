1 / 6

Probiotics are the beneficial gut bacteria that are responsible for healthy digestion. It facilitates proper bowel movements, boosts the immune system and also improves concentration, mood and sleep. It is easily available in food. But for vegans, choosing the right food source for probiotics may be a challenge because most of the foods that contain probiotics come from animal sources. Even yogurt and kefir contain dairy. Despite almost all probiotic products in the market coming from animal sources, a vegan probiotic is potent and offers the best benefits. There are many options here that you can choose from. Fermented foods, dairy-free yogurt are loaded with these beneficial bacteria and you can easily incorporate these in your diet. Here we list 5 vegan foods that will give you your daily requirement of probiotics. Add these to your daily diet to get the best benefits.