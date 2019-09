1 / 6

Vegans may have found their peace with plants and not eating meat. But it is also important that they understand what nutrients they are taking or not taking. There are several nutrients in plant-based diet that are missing in a meat diet. But meat eaters can still eat plants. A vegan cannot. So, it is important for vegans to understand the nutrients that they are consuming. If the diet is not planned out properly, it can lead to major health complications. The aim is to make you understand your diet and not in any way discourage veganism or plant-eating people. If you are vegan, you may be deficient in the following vitamins. All the below mentioned nutrients are easily available in the form of chemical supplements.