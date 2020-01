1 / 6

Constipation refers to infrequent or hard to pass bowel movements. You stool becomes hard and dry and it may cause pain in the stomach and bloating. It is not a desirable condition. Other than making you feel unwell, it can also cause hemorrhoids, anal fissure and fecal impaction. Doctors usually recommends laxatives to ease bowel movement. Other than this, you can incorporate a healthy and wholesome diet to overcome this problem. The best way to do this is to go for a fibre-rich diet. This will ensure proper bowel movement. Let us see what foods you can have if you suffer from constipation.