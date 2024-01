Nenbutsu









Nenbutsu introduces a simple yet potent technique to shift focus away from overthinking. By repetitively chanting a sacred phrase or the name of Buddha, the mind finds a harmonious rhythm. This practice not only aids in concentration but also fosters a sense of mindfulness, steering thoughts away from the cycle of overthinking.