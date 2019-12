1 / 7

In today’s high-stress world, being anxious is normal. All of us feel have a certain level of anxiety and this is a part and parcel of life. But if you get unduly anxious and this affects your day-to-day functioning, you may be suffering from an anxiety disorder. If you have this disorder, you may be prone to anxiety attacks too. This can be debilitating. There may be many reasons behind an anxiety attack and common symptoms are worry and apprehension, irritability, restlessness, insomnia, concentration problems, palpitations, sweating, dry mouth and social withdrawal to name a few. Though visiting as doctor, and taking prescribed drugs is a way of dealing with this problem, you can also take the natural route. You can easily deal with anxiety attacks naturally. Let us see how.