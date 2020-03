1 / 6

If you are pregnant and worried about the weird chocolate cravings, then there’s good news for you. Chocolates may keep you and your baby healthy. However, maintaining a healthy and nutritious diet during pregnancy is very important. During these nine months of pregnancy, your body needs extra nutrients, vitamins and minerals. In fact, you may need 300 to 500 extra calories every day during the second trimester and third trimesters. A diet lacking key nutrients may negatively affect the baby’s health and development. Poor eating habits and excess weight gain may also increase the risk of gestational diabetes and birth complications. But choosing your foods mindfully ensure that both you and baby are healthy. Mindful eating during the gestational period will also make it a lot easier to lose the pregnancy weight after you’ve given birth. Make sure that these foods are in your plate while pregnant.