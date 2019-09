1 / 5

It is commonly seen that people, while on a weight loss diet, deprive themselves from essential nutrients. This may help you lose weight, but you won’t be healthy, fit, and fine. Deficiency of some of the important minerals can potentially put you at risk of various diseases and conditions. There are various kinds of diets that are famous these days. Some of them include GM diet, keto diet, detox diet, intermittent fasting etc. Following some of them can make you compromise on certain essential nutrients. Instead of increasing, nutritional deficiency can decrease your metabolism making you fatigue and gain weight. If you are looking for some dietary changes that you are going to adhere to for a long term, make sure, they do not make your body lack important vitamins and mineral. Following tips can help you opt for a perfect diet.