Repeating Stories' In Very Short Intervals

Patients of Alzheimer's and Dementia repeat stories over and over again and then forget that they ever said it. This is one of the major symptoms of drastic cognitive decline. If your loved one is also doing this, it may mean something larger than age-related memory loss. Also Read - World Pneumonia Day: How Does The Infection Affect Key Organs Like Kidneys, Heart, Lungs?