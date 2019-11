1 / 6

According to a research published in the Lancet journal, people suffering from diabetes have a higher risk of developing eye diseases. These diseases include diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and cataracts. Diabetic retinopathy (DR), refers to the condition where high level of blood sugar due to diabetes affects the light-sensitive cells in the eye, leading to vision loss. It occurs mostly in adults between the ages of 20 to 74 years. Diabetes puts extra pressure on the eye. Because of this, the retina and optic nerve gets damaged. This causes loss of vision or appearance of coloured rings. This complication is called glaucoma. As for, cataract, it is the clouding of the lens. The lens receives its oxygen and glucose from aqueous humor (fluid present in front of the eye). High level of glucose in the humor can cause swelling in the lens. Here are few tips that can help you keep your eyes and vision clear.