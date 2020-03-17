1 / 6

Diabetes is a leading cause of death worldwide. It can cause several adverse health complications. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can be fatal because of these complications. Some common health problems associated with diabetes are heart disease, vision problems, neurological issues and kidney disease. All the complications are potentially fatal, and you need to control your blood sugar levels if you want to live a healthy life. Skin disorders are also very common among diabetic patients. In fact, sometimes, your skin disorders may also be an indication of diabetes. Diabetes is one condition that can affect every part of the human body. Also, if you have diabetes, you are more prone to fungal and bacterial infections. Other skin conditions that you may suffer from include diabetic dermopathy, necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum and eruptive xanthomatosis. Here, let us look at a few common skin conditions that you may suffer from if you have diabetes.