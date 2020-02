1 / 6

Protein is necessary for the health of your cellular body. It builds and repairs your muscle, tissue, skin, nails and hair. It stimulates the production of hormones and boosts the secretion of enzymes. When we talk about protein, the first foods that come to mind are meat, poultry, fish and eggs. It is generally thought that there are very few protein options for people who follow a vegetarian die. But this is a misconception. Nor do vegetarians suffer from protein deficiency. There are many protein-rich vegetarian foods. If you add these foods to your regular diet, you will never have to worry about being protein deficient. To boost your health, you need just 50 to 60 gms of protein every day. Have this along with your other foods because you need to balance your nutrients for overall health and wellbeing. From tofu to nuts and seeds to soy beverages, there are many protein-rich options for vegetarians.