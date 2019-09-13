1 / 6

People often like to munch on something while they are working. This may be due to stress or lifestyle. They try to incorporate light food items that they can consume all day without having to leave their seat. While some people eat biscuits and chips, there are other much better and healthier alternatives like protein-rich nuts and seeds. You don’t even have to depend on your portions of chicken and eggs to consume the required amount of protein. Filled with nutrients, these protein-rich nuts and seeds have more health benefits than your regular biscuits or chips. Even if you are trying to lose weight, the right kind of snacking plays an important role. You just cannot afford to pick up a wrong snack and eat it every day. You need to consume a snack at an interval of 3-4 hours. With healthier options available, you can now keep eating the whole day and also maintain your weight in the process. Here are some protein-rich nuts and seeds you can eat through the day.