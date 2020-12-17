1 / 8

Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas can cause mild to moderate or severe pain in the abdominal region. The pancreas is a fish-shaped spongy grayish-pink organ, about 6 inches long, located the back of the abdomen. It secretes enzymes that aid food digestion as well as hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. As soon as we eat food, the pancreas releases digestive enzymes into the small bowel to break food down. Pancreatitis happens when there is congestion in the flow of digestive enzymes and these enzymes start attacking the organ itself. Causes of pancreatitis include gallstones, excessive fats called triglycerides in your blood, alcohol abuse, an injury to the pancreas, cystic fibrosis, and certain medications. Most cases of acute pancreatitis improve within a week through proper treatment. Recurrent acute pancreatitis can progress to chronic forms that can render the organ dysfunctional for a lifetime.Symptoms that indicate you may have pancreatitis include nausea, vomiting, pain in the upper abdominal area, fever, rapid pulse, swollen and tender abdomen that feels worse after eating. Take note, pancreatitis needs immediate medical attention. While you’re taking medical treatment, you can also try some natural remedies to ease the pain.