1 / 6

Antimicrobial resistance is basically the ability of a microorganism like parasites, viruses, and bacteria to stop an antimicrobial like antibiotics from acting against it, says WHO. This creates one of the main hurdles in the treatment of a diseases and makes it ineffective. Antimicrobial resistance is considered as a serious threat to global public health. The bacteria and viruses are developing new resistance mechanisms and spreading world-wide, threatening our ability to treat common infectious diseases. This is leading to prolonged illness, disability, and death. Recently, a new study published in the Journal of PLOS, revealed that specific molecule known as LL-37, which is produced by the body can help combat superbugs (microorganism resistant to antibiotics). While this new research gives us some hope, here we tell you how you can prevent antimicrobial resistance from your end.