Anticipatory Anxiety: How Do You Know If You Have It?

Anxiety can get triggered in many different ways, one of it being the fear of uncertainty or fear of what may happen in the future.

What Is Anticipatory Anxiety?

People who suffer from anxiety problems are constantly worried about every little thing. They fixate on issues that may not be very overwhelming or complicate to deal with and this can trigger their anxiety even more. The symptoms may show up through nervousness, increased heart rate, trembling, sweating and feeling a sense of panic. These people may also suffer from a condition called anticipatory anxiety in which they worry about what is going to happen in the near future or what may happen. So, how do you know you have anticipatory anxiety?

Excessive Worrying

The first symptom is excessive worrying about a certain thing. If you often start worrying about how you will write your exam or how difficult your interview ,ay be and then get an anxiety attack just by constantly worrying about it, you have anticipatory anxiety.

Overpreparing

When a person is worried about an upcoming event, they tend to keep working on it and keep preparing for it as much as they can. But, this preparation is unnecessary, they only do that as a result of their anxiety. They are simply unable to relax.

Symptomatic Anxiety

Have you heard of symptomatic anxiety? This is a condition due to which symptoms of anxiety shows up as physical signs in the body. People may experience excessive sweating, allergic rashes, digestive problems, trembling and increased heart rate.

Trouble Dealing With Uncertainty

People battling anticipatory anxiety have serious trouble accepting that some things are uncertain. The uncertainty might be the main trigger of their anxiety symptoms.

How To Combat?

Experts suggest some ways to combat this kind of anxiety. Firstly, try some relaxation techniques like deep breathing, going for a walk, meditating or engage in activities that may help you de-stress. Often, this is considered the best technique.