Anticipatory Anxiety: How Do You Know If You Have It?

What Is Anticipatory Anxiety?
People who suffer from anxiety problems are constantly worried about every little thing. They fixate on issues that may not be very overwhelming or complicate to deal with and this can trigger their anxiety even more. The symptoms may show up through nervousness, increased heart rate, trembling, sweating and feeling a sense of panic. These people may also suffer from a condition called anticipatory anxiety in which they worry about what is going to happen in the near future or what may happen. So, how do you know you have anticipatory anxiety?