Aging is inevitable but can you can slow down the process eating heathy and making some lifestyle choices. Those you have crossed 30 or are you close to it should start taking more care of their health. Aging can lead loss of the elastic tissue (elastin and collagen) in the skin. With age, your skin becomes more transparent and fragile. This leads to wrinkles, creases, and lines on the skin. Nobody wants to look older and so many try various ways to look younger. Commercial anti-ageing products make various promises, but they may do more harm than good. Instead of slathering chemicals on your skin to reverse the effects of aging, try safer alternatives. Below are some healthy ways to reduce or prevent signs of aging on your skin. These tricks will also increase your life span, keep your healthy till old age.