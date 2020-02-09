1 / 6

Wrinkles are creases, folds, or ridges in the skin that normally appear as people get older. With age, our skin gets thinner, drier, and less elastic, and less able to protect itself from damage. This leads to wrinkles, creases, and lines on the skin. Sun damage, smoking, dehydration, some medications, and environmental factors may accelerate the aging process of skin. While genetics mainly determine skin structure and texture, sun exposure is a main cause of wrinkles, especially for people with light skin. Ultraviolet (UV) light breaks down the collagen and elastin fibers in the skin, and increases the chance of developing wrinkles earlier. As a result, most wrinkles tend to appear in the parts of the body which receive the most sun exposure, especially the face and neck, the back of the hands, and the arms. Dry skin is more likely to wrinkle. Here are some ways to prevent wrinkles without subjecting your skin to harmful chemicals.